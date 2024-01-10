Delays caused by Inveraray traffic lights sparks probe by roads bosses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A fault on the traffic lights at Inveraray Bridge on the A83 has been causing delays to motorists.

Drivers have reported that the lights have been slow to change colours lately.

Bear Scotland, which is responsible for maintaining the road, said it would investigate and fix the problem.

A spokeswoman said: “We are grateful that this has been brought to our attention and have confirmed that the traffic signals are not functioning as normal. We will look into the reasons for this and rectify the problem as quickly as possible.”

Councillor Jan Brown, who represents the Mid Argyll ward, said: “I think it’s great that folk are reporting issues as they find them whether it’s to Bear or the council. I’m sure that Bear will sort the problem out as quickly as they can.”