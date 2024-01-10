ACHA contributes more than £10,000 to community groups

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has been supporting community groups through its Community Action Fund, which can offer up to £500 in funding to community organisations.

During 2023, the Community Action Fund helped support 23 community projects across Argyll, including the islands, with £10,732 from the association.

The Route 81 Youth Project in Garelochhead, which caters for young people aged between 11 and 18 years, was one of the organisations to receive an award to help fund its four-week summer programme.

The funding enabled them to provide a variety of activities including bubble football, canoeing and a day at a water adventure park. The group also held a weekly drop-in café and Ready Steady Cook events that provided the young people with the opportunity to do volunteer work, take part in cooking lessons and serve lunch to a community group.

Bute Island Radio, a Rothesay-based community radio station, also received a grant. The station had to relocate earlier in the year and the Community Action Fund grant made it possible to relocate the radio station’s aerial and buy new equipment.

The Community Action Fund also helped the 1st Connel Brownies to take the Brownies away for a weekend trip. The unit of 25 girls, who come from a number of rural villages, had a sleepover at Loch Lomond Sea Life Centre, a tour of the centre and took part in a Sea Life workshop.

The weekend helped the youngsters to build friendships and learn new skills and gave the girls the experience of being away from home, some for them for the first time.

Cathy Grant, ACHA’s tenant chairperson, said: “The association is delighted to support community groups across Argyll and funding is still available for any registered charity organisations that would like to apply.

“Further details on how to apply can be found on our website, www.acha.co.uk, or by phoning 01546 605922.”