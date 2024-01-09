Top marks for schools counselling service
A new counselling service in Argyll and Bute’s schools to support young people’s mental health is hitting the mark with pupils and parents.
Scottish Government funding in 2018 to support young people aged 10 and above affected by emotional and mental health issues has been used to develop a Counselling in Schools service.
It offers therapeutic counselling, creating a safe, supportive and confidential environment for young people to talk over difficult issues.
Provided by the Therapeutic Counselling Service (The Exchange), since its launch in January this year, it has received 415 referrals up to September 2023, an increase of 60 pre cent per month in comparison to the previous service.
A range of feedback from secondary pupils suggests that the sessions left them feeling more calm and confident, and better equipped to manage their anxiety.