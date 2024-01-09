Bank closures: what happens next?

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

More details have emerged on how Bank of Scotland plans to replace services after it closes many local branches on the West Coast.

The bank is shutting branches in Tarbert, Bowmore, Brodick, Dunoon, Kilcreggan, Fort Augustus, Lochmaddy (North Uist), Millport, Tarbert (Harris) and Ullapool.

In Argyll and Bute, Tarbert’s branch will shut on April 29, followed by Bowmore in Islay on May 8, and then Kilcreggan on August 15.

Over a third of the adult population of Dunoon signed a 1,700-strong petition opposing the Dunoon branch’s closure on December 5 last year.

Argyll and Bute SNP MP Brendan O’Hara said then: “The Bank of Scotland’s decision to close this branch is absolutely indefensible. This is corporate greed at its worst.

“Lloyd’s Banking Group made almost £2 billion profit in the last three months alone, and the cost of keeping this branch open and helping their predominately elderly customers would have been so small it would barely have registered in their accounts.”

Mr O’Hara’s rival candidate for the new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber seat at the next general election, Conservative councillor for Oban South and the Isles Amanda Hampsey, said: “I know that technology has meant many people access banking in different ways these days, but that simply isn’t the case for many elderly and vulnerable people living in Argyll and Bute.

“They wish to access bank branches easily on their own doorstep. The decision shows once again how major banks are incredibly out-of-touch with the needs of customers in rural and remote communities. For many living here, online and mobile banking simply isn’t an option.”

The Bank of Scotland said: “The decision to close any branch is based on careful analysis of the usage of the branch over the last five years and is not a decision taken lightly.

“We carry out a careful assessment which considers the distance and time it takes to travel to our nearby branches, how far it is to the Post Office, as well as the age and vulnerability of local people.

“All colleagues who work at the branches we have announced are closing will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of our business.”

For each of these closing branches, the bank says “a community banker” will visit the area. “A community banker will typically be a colleague who works in one of our branches already,” it explains.

“They have the same knowledge, experience and access to our systems as someone in our branches and will guide customers through the ways they can bank with us, as well as supporting with account queries for both personal and business customers.

“There are a limited range of activities a community banker cannot fulfil, such as helping with opening an account. In these instances where they cannot provide a service immediately, they will refer customers on to our specialist teams, usually available via the telephone, online, or a neighbouring branch, depending on the customer’s preference.

“Although community bankers do not handle cash, they can help with a range of transactions. If a customer wants to withdraw or deposit cash, they will be referred to the Post Office, or an ATM for withdrawals.”

“They’ll be available in a dedicated community venue or banking hub.” The services, locations and times are listed on the bank’s website, at www.bankofscotland.co.uk/contactus/community-bankers, but so far this week, only those for Dunoon, Fort Augustus and Ullapool have been set. The rest, it promises, are coming soon.