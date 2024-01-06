Boxing Day clash is Christmas cracker

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Strachur and District Shinty Club rounded off 2023 with their annual Boxing Day clash, which saw 26 players join them at Strachurmore for what turned out to be quite an entertaining game.

Unlike last year’s slow start, the 2023 instalment of this festive tradition began with a decent pace from throw-up, with the Oranges controlling the majority of the play during the early stages.

However, it was the Blues who opened the scoring through the returning Duncan Smart, who did a great job of taking down a pinpoint Sam Bulloch cross and fired home to put his side in front against the run of play.

The Blues did well to keep the Oranges at bay for the remainder of the half, with Stevie Bulloch sweeping almost everything at the back, whilst Ewan MacDonald made a couple of smart saves to maintain his side’s one goal advantage heading into the break.

The Oranges had a tremendous start to the second half, with Ollie Adrian, who found himself in a very unfamiliar position amongst the forward line, firing a wonderful shot into the top corner to bring the game level.

A great finish, but not enough to convince his coach to take him away from full-back for the upcoming season.

As the pace really slowed down, with many players showing signs of the messy festivities of the night before, it would take a fantastic strike from Smart to bring the spark into the game again, as his looping effort from distance found the back of the net and brought the Blues in front for the second time.

Although some in the crowd did mention that Ally Mirrlees struggled to understand the ‘friendly’ nature of the Boxing Day match, his fight and determination in the middle of the park did pay off for the Blues, as he, after a few late swings, set up Smart who made no mistake from close range for his and the Blues third of the afternoon.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Oranges, as they continued to search for a way back in the match and did play some great shinty at times, especially through the young Spencer Thoms who caused the Blues all sorts of problems at the back.

However, they would find a late consolation, as the Blues defender Steven Wilson accidentally flicked the ball into his own net, deceiving MacDonald in goals, but this would ultimately be too little too late as the Blues, for the second year running, came out on top in what was another fantastic festive occasion for the club.

Photographs: Lizzie MacDonald