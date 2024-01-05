And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Do you live in the Kilmichael, Kilmartin or Ford area? Then your community needs you.

Dunadd Community Enterprise has big plans and wants to hear what people in the area think.

The draft community plan will be presented at a series of community consultation events following the annual general meeting on January 11.

The enterprise company is seeking to identify a number of infrastructure schemes, that could benefit from funding support, for the regeneration of village centres.

A big issue raised by employers in the area is the lack of accommodation available for staff. So the enterprise group is looking into establishing community-owned housing and energy schemes.

The feasibility of cycle and footpaths is also being considered.

Other aspects of the plan include promoting tourism by establishing events and developing the area’s art and musical strengths.

Refurbishing village halls and plans to re-establish Kilmartin Shop and Post Office through community ownership are also among the highlights of the plan.

David Smart, chairman of Dunadd Community Enterprise, is hoping as many people as possible will attend the AGM and consultation events.

He said: “We want to hear what people think of our plans; is there anything missing?”

Mr Smart added: “We are a small group and recognise that we need to operate as a project-based group, rather than an entity that delivers services.

“Over the last 18 months we have been developing a new community plan with the aim of applying for funding for a development worker to bring the actions and objectives of a new plan to life.

“We will present the draft plan at the AGM and will be holding further community consultations to allow as many residents as possible to see the plan and give feedback and shape our future work. We want the views and opinions of the Dunadd constituency to help shape the final plan.”

The enterprise group is also seeking two new directors, without which there is a risk it could fold, the chairman said.

Dunadd Community Enterprise AGM takes place on January 11, 2024 in the Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, Barrmor View, Kilmartin, at 7pm.

It will be followed by a community consultation from 7.45pm-9pm.

The next consultation event takes place in Ford Village Hall on January 18, from 3pm-7pm.

And the third is on February 1, from 3pm-7pm in the Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, Kilmartin.