Thought for the Week, January 05 2024

Our family used to spend Christmas with Cousin Liz in Herefordshire, easy to get to from my Birmingham parish.

On Boxing Day, racing afficionados would be off to one of the big race events up and down the country, anywhere from Wincanton to Wolverhampton.

Scotland’s races wait till Hogmanay to get going – though they’re earlier in the alphabet: Ayr, Kelso, Musselburgh.

So, it’s the season for a flutter. What odds would you give me for peace this new year? Would you put your shirt on it? Stake your life on it?

That’s what Christmas is, after all. Love puts everything on the table, in one final, win or lose it all gamble.

Eternity is boxed into a bite-sized lifespan. The Divine Word becomes a speechless infant. God is warmed by cattle’s breath. The Unmoved Mover sucks milk from Mary’s breast. And for what? On the chance that human hearts will hear the melody of love.

Will they? The record is patchy. This is not new. On December 26, the Church keeps the feast of St Stephen, the first person martyred – murdered – for his faith in Christ.

On December 28, we keep the feast of the Holy Innocents, the babies slaughtered by Herod in totalitarian terror. Innocence provokes state-sponsored slaughter. Here at home, someone called homelessness a ‘lifestyle choice’. Another of King Herod’s ministers…

God stakes all on us, out of love for us. His shirt, his seamless robe, his heart of love, his life (her life, if you prefer…) It’s up to us now. Will we take the chance, and open our hearts to love?

Listen to the wisdom of Mrs Doyle from Father Ted: “Go on, go on: you know you want to.”

Reverend Canon Simon Mackenzie, Lochgilphead Scottish Episcopal Church.