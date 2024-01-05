Sign up for school
Children who turn five between March 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025 can be registered for primary school during the week beginning Monday January 15, 2024.
To register your child for this year’s intake, or for further information, including how to make a placing request and how to request early entry to primary school, visit: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/education-and-learning/placing-your-child-school
If you are unable to access the online registration form, please call your local school week beginning January 15, 2024.