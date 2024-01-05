New dawn for Lochgilphead town centre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As the new year dawns, so the sun rises on the next step in bringing Lochgilphead’s tired town centre buildings back to life.

The £2.1 million Lochgilphead Conservation and Regeneration Scheme (CARS) runs from April 2020 to March 2026 and as the festive season approached the scaffolding started to come down on some of the first of the major renovation projects.

As a result, the change and hope that the project brings can start to be seen.

The project is jointly funded, with contributions from Argyll and Bute Council (£613,279, including private sector housing grant), Historic Environment Scotland (£969,731) and the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment fund (£300,000 for 2022-23 and 2023-24).

Of the total, £1.4 million is grant funding and the majority has now been committed.

As well as regenerating historical buildings the project aims to provide traditional skills’ training and engage with the community on the work taking place, what grants are available and improvements that owners can make to their properties.

The major improvement works have been centred around Colchester Square and properties in Argyll Street.

Scaffolding was removed in early December from 1 Argyll Street (Coriander) after repairs to the fabric of the building, including roof work, replacement of leading, stone, cast iron fittings, timber repairs, refurbishment of windows and replacement of rotting timbers, and re-rendering.

Because of the terrible weather in December, it was decided to wait until spring to install the new fascia above the shopfront and mineral paint on the front and side of the building.

Similarly the majority of work at 3-17 Colchester Square (The Square Peg) which started in late May 2023 has progressed well.

Scaffolding to the front elevation was removed in early December, allowing the parking bays to be re-opened, much to the delight of The Square Peg owner Jilly Wilson.

Jilly said: “The car park has been sorely missed, by traders and customers alike, so it’s fabulous to see vehicles coming and going again!

“We’ve been much quieter all summer and it’s been somewhat gloomy, so we had some give-aways in the shops and Sandwich Bar to encourage people to come back in.

“The car park closure was a necessary evil, and the result is a building that is conserved for many, many years to come – something that was financially beyond my grasp.”

Contractors worked on the roof in sub-zero temperatures for over two weeks to allow the scaffolding to be removed before Christmas.

Contractors are currently completing work to the roof at the rear of the building.

The failing lime harling on the gable end and chimneys has been replaced and the harling will be coated with lime wash as soon as conditions are suitable.

Andy Buntin, chairman of Lochgilphead Community Council, said: “Everyone that I have spoken to is happy with the way things are going. They know the programme is to start on the other side of Colchester Square and above the chemist very soon and are looking forward to seeing the results.

“A lot of shop fronts have been tidied up already and that is making a big difference.

“The general feeling is ‘what a huge improvement’; when you tie that in with the Front Green development, the whole place is looking a lot better.

“I know they are hoping to get more funding in future to improve on what we have got and the community council is more than happy with the progress.

“Now the scaffolding is away we can see what the money has been spent on, and what an improvement.

“Once the painting is done, that will improve it even more and enhance the whole town.”

Work has also been completed at 10 Poltalloch Street. This included replacing the slated roof, lead works and replacement cast iron gutters.

Local stone from Achnaba Quarry is being used for all of the projects, the same material Argyll and Bute Council installed in the town centre in early 2021.

Stuart McLellan is managing director of The Community Shop on Argyll Street, which benefitted from a fresh coat of paint, new signage and repairs to windows and doors, thanks to the funding.

He said: “The town definitely needed some push towards getting it looking better. With any small town, the ownership of buildings is so fragmented that it can be difficult to get anything moving, getting some momentum behind it.

“I was happy with the way The Community Shop turned out, I was in a position where I wanted to do something and the offer was 75% of the costs.

“The grant was very generous, providing signage and any repair work that needed done on doors and windows. Now the shop is looking great.

“You have only have to look up the street to see that there are still places that need doing. They will need to look at that and maybe some owners will need to put a bit of effort into that themselves.”

Next on the major repairs’ list are 2-4 Argyll Street and 6-10 Argyll Street – two separate projects being delivered in tandem, with owners’ associations in place for both.

Work on the buildings is due to start in March 2024 and both buildings will receive full external fabric repairs with total project costs of over £700,000.

Following the communal repair works, the project team is developing plans to carry out extensive shopfront improvement works to both buildings.

On top of this, CARS small repairs grants are available to owners with a total budget available of £200,000, with owners’ contributions. Repairs so far have included door and roof repairs and window replacements and other projects are now in the development phase.

Running alongside the renovations have been a number of skills training courses for both tradespeople, young people and school pupils.

In 2023 these included welding and bossing; two traditional skills demo days at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Argyll; energy efficiency measures (Level 3 award); low carbon learning day at UHI; mineral paints CPD event; and NPA construction crafts. More are planned for 2024.

More information is available on the council website Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) | Argyll and Bute Council (argyll-bute.gov.uk)