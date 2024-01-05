Mid Argyll women honoured by HM The King

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two very special Mid Argyll women have been awarded in the New Year Honours’ List, both of whom work in the care sector.

Denise Murdoch of Ardrishaig, senior operations manager for Carr Gomm, was awarded an MBE for services to older people in Argyll and Bute.

And Sheena Stewart of Minard, warden at Chalmers Court sheltered housing complex in Inveraray, was appointed a BEM for services to the community in Mid Argyll.

Denise, 64, has worked for Carr Gomm for 25 years. She moved to Argyll from Mid Lothian 14 years ago after falling in love with the place.

When Carr Gomm won its first tender from Argyll and Bute Council, she relocated to lead the work.

Denise recruited and trained teams throughout six population centres across the area to deliver a new overnight responder service.

She and her teams responded to calls, mostly from older people, which helped to prevent ambulance call outs and expedite hospital discharges.

Her teams support people after a fall, using emergency lifting cushions. They carry out reviews to ensure that elderly clients have the right equipment to help independent living.

A broad range of health and welfare needs are assisted with. These include managing catheters and morphine pumps, and ensuring food and medicines are available.

Following the success of the overnight responder, Denise realised that extending the service to operate in daytime hours would complement existing care-at-home supports.

Within five years, this became a precured service by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership and was providing more than 2,000 hours of support each week.

Denise has recruited and ensures the continual training of almost 300 workers.

She has continued to innovate and more recently provided statutory partners to fund the development and launch of mobile healthcare teams for older people.

The dedicated operations manager and her managers are often on-shift, working from 7am to cover any staff absences, continuing until late into the night.

Reacting to the honour, Denise said: “It very much comes as a surprise. I’m delighted.

“After I met with the council I was just blown away by their forward-thinking and the welcome people get when they move to Argyll. I knew it was a council I wanted to work with.

“We just love Argyll and Bute. We have loved it since the day we came to visit. It felt like this was where we should be.

“I’m retiring in a month or two, but we couldn’t have wished for anywhere better to spend our last working years.

“I wouldn’t have been able to dedicate the last 25 years without the support of my husband Neil Skewis and our children Alistair, Sara, Johnny and Dyett. Their support has allowed me to dedicate the last 25 years to supporting people.”

She added: “This MBE is not just for me, it’s for every social care worker in Argyll and Bute. They are the ones who go out and support people in their homes every day of the week.

“There are so many people that I am so proud of.”

Meanwhile Sheena, 62, has worked in her role as a community support assistant at the sheltered housing in Inveraray for over 30 years.

In that time, she has supported several hundred individual older adults and their families in promoting independent living.

She ensures the overall wellbeing of the residents and is the first point of contact for them in a range of issues, providing the professional operation of the complex in the ever-changing world of health and community care.

As well as being the emergency first aid responder, she consistently engages with local people, schools and businesses to allow the people of Chalmers Court to retain importance in the community.

Sheena organises various events at Chalmers Court, including coffee mornings and lunch clubs where family and friends can join their relatives.

Every new tenant is made to feel welcome, and Sheena encourages each new person to attend the events to help them to integrate.

She provides conversation, particularly for tenants with no immediate family.

Sheena has previously been voted as Inveraray’s ‘Unsung Hero’ by citizens and was presented with the honour, as is usual, during the town’s Christmas lights switch on.

Speaking from work this week, Sheena said: “It was a lovely surprise, it really was. I am quite shocked. I have been 32 years in Chalmers Court in February. I have had the same job, in the same place for 32 years.

“For me, it’s about getting to know the tenants and meeting their families. It actually feels like a big happy family in here.

“It has been a privilege to know the people that have been in the complex and getting to know their families too.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s New Year Honours.

“Scots are well represented in His Majesty’s list, which showcases the best of Scottish talent – including sport, the arts, community, education, business, charity, policing and healthcare.”