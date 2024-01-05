Man’s body found in Tarbert Harbour
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Police enquires are under way after a man’s body was found in a Kintyre harbour.
The tragic discovery of the 74-year-old man was made in Tarbert Harbour on Thursday with police treating the death as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45am on Thursday January 4, 2023, the body of a 74-year-old man was recovered from the harbour in Tarbert.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”