From our files – January 5 2024

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday 3 January 2014

Top Royal Salute honour for Lochgilphead piper

A military piper from Lochgilphead recently had the honour of performing the Royal Salute at Edinburgh Castle.

Private Grant Roberts, who is a member of the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Scots 1 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (1 SCOTS), performed at the occasion, which marked the 65th birthday of Prince Charles.

The 22-year-old, who is a former pupil of Lochgilphead High School, said: ‘1 SCOTS which is based at Dreghorn Barracks in Edinburgh were deeply honoured to provide the Royal Guard and the Pipers and Drums at the 21-Gun Royal Salute.

‘The Royal Salute provided another occasion for the soldiers of 1 SCOTS to display their professionalism and pride in conducting such an honour.’

Renewed hopes to find a GP for Inveraray

A new doctor who takes up the role of GP at Inveraray Surgery will not be forced to provide out-of-hours care seven days a week, NHS Highland has said.

The health board this week re-advertised the post which has been vacant for more than 18 months, stating it is now ‘a more attractive position’.

The GP vacancy had been advertised in the British Medical Journal in April 2012 but there was little interest in the post as the doctor was required to provide out-of-hours cover seven days a week.

NHS Highland this week told The Advertiser plans were under way to create a working model that would see out of hours services shared with health professionals at Mid Argyll Community Hospital.

The renewed push to find a GP for Inveraray comes after the Scottish Government awarded NHS Highland more than £1 million to find new ways of providing 24-hour care in rural areas.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the NHS said it was willing to work with potential candidates to create a more flexible approach to providing round-the-clock care in Inveraray, Furnace and Cairndow.

‘It would be our intention to work closely with the successful candidate to meet the needs of the local community and to also make it a more attractive post for them,’ said the spokesman.

‘We will be looking at a whole range of options and hope to attract a number of applicants to the position.’

NHS Highland has invited a representative of Inveraray Community Council to sit on an interviewing panel when meeting shortlisted candidates. It is hoped the role will be filled by the summer.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday January 2 2004

Work to begin on Loch Awe scheme

Work is to begin on a £2.5 million hydro-electric power station scheme at Braevallich near Loch Awe.

Innogy Hydro will begin construction on the ‘run of river scheme’ on the east bank of Loch Awe. Once complete it is estimated that the 2.1 megawatt scheme will generate enough electricity to meet the needs of 1,800 homes.

The construction contract was awarded to R J MacLeod of Dingwall with local contractors being involved in the pipe supply and earth works.

A contribution will be made to Awe Fisheries Trust to support a new fish trap which is part of ongoing fishery conservation work in the area.

Project manager Bill Langley said: ‘Work on the site will continue over this winter and it is anticipated that the scheme will be fully commissioned towards the end of 2004.’

Innogy Hydro currently operates nine power stations across Scotland and Wales.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday January 6 1984

New Year not for the fainthearted

Mid Argyll was swept by gale force winds over the New Year, with 1984 providing very severe frosts and some snow, and the combination of high winds and icy roads caused a service bus to be blown off the Rest and Be Thankful road into a gully on Tuesday, although with few injuries to passengers.

The accident occurred on the west side of the pass, at the southern end of Loch Restel, when a service bus from Glasgow to Tarbert, connecting with the Campbeltown bus, was caught by a severe gust.

The icy condition of the road resulted in the driver being unable to control his machine, and the bus was blown off the road, landing in a small gully on its side.

Rescue services were soon on the scene, and firemen using ladders had to rescue the driver and 30 passengers from the wreck.

The only serious injury was to one passenger who suffered a suspected broken clavicle, while the driver and another passenger received minor injuries.

The severe storms – the winds reached force 11 during the holiday period – appear to have caused surprisingly little damage, with the police in Campbeltown reporting only minor problems such as damaged roof tiles and chimneys and signs.

However, although little physical damage was reported, the weather is thought to have led to many people spending a far more subdued New Year than normal.

Although the ice and snow which affected much of the country did not cause problems in Kintyre, the area was swept by very severe winds and these kept many people – both pedestrians and drivers – off the roads.

Police in Mid Argyll also reported very few incidents over the festive season, although the icy road conditions did cause some problems there.

A traffic police spokesman in Lochgilphead said on Wednesday that although practically no serious accidents occurred, they were aware of several minor mishaps suffered by drivers caught unawares by the icy conditions.

One unlucky group of youths left the road in their car near Inveraray while travelling from Campbeltown to Glasgow to attend the Celtic v Rangers Old Firm match on Tuesday.

Their disastrous day was completed by the news that the match had been postponed.

Jolly galley

The Galley of Lorne Hotel at Ardfern has been holding its usual programme of events over the Christmas period during which the guests participated in a fancy dress dance a wild goat chase on one of the islands, ceilidhs, film shows, walks and also the popular mock fox hunt.

The hunt centres around a fox with a difference, the part being played by the prettiest girl with a fox brush attached to her hat and mounted on the fastest horse.

The hounds are children on ponies and the various offices of the hunt such as master and whipper-in are taken by the adults.

The hunt then follows a fairly normal procedure with an 11.30am start outside the Galley of Lorne accompanied by the traditional stirrup cup and the fox is then sent off.

Horses and pack pursue the fox, a kill can be declared when three people catch up with her. The hunt usually goes on into the middle of the afternoon.

It is scarcely surprising that the hotel can boast full beds over the festive season as they continue to put on as a full a programme as they have over the last eight years.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday January 7 1964

Golfing success with Lochgilphead links

Mr Niall M. MacCallum, younger son of Mr and Mrs A. A. MacCallum, Mornish, Bridge of Allan and formerly of Lochgilphead, who is at present employed as technical assistant (lands) by the Department of Agriculture in Orkney, won the undernoted awards during last season while playing at Kirkwall Golf Club: the Craigie Shield, Nicolson Cup, Spring Medal, Summer League Men’s four-ball foursomes and runner-up in the Ladies’ Cup.

In addition, Mr MacCallum was fourth in the Orkney Open Championship in June and first in the handicap section of the same tournament.

Before going to Orkney, Mr MacCallum was a member of Dunblane Golf Club for over 10 years, where he originally learned to play the game from his father who used to be a low handicap golfer himself and whom many years ago was junior champion at Lochgilphead.

Road traffic offences at Lochgilphead

A number of offenders were charged at Mid Argyll J.P. Court on December 24, with offences under the Road Traffic Act in that they failed to have the rear number plates of their vehicles illuminated.

These included one continued from the last sitting. One case was continued till the next sitting because the accused had changed his address and it had not been possible to serve a citation notice on him.

Ne’erday Dance at Tarbert

A very enjoyable and well-attended dance was held in the Drill Hall, Tarbert on January 2. Music was supplied by Fraser McGlynn’s Band. Parties attended from the surrounding districts.