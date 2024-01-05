Dippers and Dookers brave the New Year’s Day waters

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

More than 40 brave Dookers took to the chilly waters of Loch Fyne at Tarbert on New Year’s Day for the annual Dookers Dook.

The participants, many in fancy dress, entered the water at the Portavadie ferry terminal, while the ferry was having a day off.

Organiser Hazel Dale said: “The dook was brilliant, it went really well. I counted at least 43 people while I was in the water. But I was told there were a few more who went in and got straight back out again before I could do the head count.

“A rainbow appeared in the sky above us, and the Tarbert seal, which often watches the cold water swimmers, made an appearance. It watched proceedings from a distance and was very curious.

“We had a lot of support and spectators. I spoke to quite a few holidaymakers who saw the dook last year and decided to take part this year, which was lovely.”

The Anchor Hotel provided free hot soup, teas and coffees, with donations to the chosen charity. They took charge of the collection buckets and in excess of £246 was raised for the Tarbert Senior Citizens’ dinner.

This year the senior citizens’ dinner will take place on Friday January 12. Anyone over the age of 60 (who lives within five miles of Tarbert) can call in at the village Post Office and put their name on the list to join.

Minard also held a gathering of dotty dookers, a dozen or so of whom braved the waters of Loch Fyne on New Year’s Day, with Inveraray Coastguard stopping off to keep an eye on the dookers. The sociable swim was followed by chat and cake for those taking part and for those just taking in the sunny morning.

At Lochgoilhead around 30 hardy souls took to the waters of Loch Goil for the Andrew Ross Graham Ne’er Day Dip and in the process raised just over £700 for epilepsy research. A warming bowl of soup and wee dram were available after to warm the brave dippers.