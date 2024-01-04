Ardrishaig dances Hogmanay away

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ardrishaig public Hall was packed with revellers on Hogmanay as the danced from 2023 into 2024.

Organisers Ardrishaig Community trust were delighted when tickets for the event sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

“It was a great wee night,” said a spokesperson for the trust.

“Big thanks to The Democrats for a brilliant set, our piper Ruaraidh Logan and Salty Dog Cafe for the buffet.

“Thanks to our local security team Linda Mullaney and Allan Mackinnon, also our professional team Sean and Chris from Securicorps Security Management Ltd supplied by our very own local lad Allan MacDougall.

“Happy New Year from Ardrishaig Community Trust and a big thank you to all who came to our Hogmanay party.”