Announcements – January 5, 2024

BIRTH

PATERSON

Niah is thrilled to announce the birth of her baby sister, Alaina Moira Mae, on November 28, 2023, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Another precious daughter for Neil and Louise (née Rankin) and proud grandparents, Hilary and David, and Catriona and David.

DEATHS

MAXWELL MACDONALD – Sir John Maxwell Macdonald of Largie and Pollock Bt, died peacefully in the Campbeltown Hospital on December 24, 2023, aged 87. Beloved husband of Ruth, father of Jock, Angus and Victoria and grandfather to five. Funeral service in Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, January 18 at 1.15 p.m. A memorial service will be held in St Kiaran’s Church, Argyll Street, Campbeltown on Friday, February 9 at 12.00 noon. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Music in hospitals and care and the RNLI.

McVICAR – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 14 Bayview, Machrihanish, on December 22, 2023, David McVicar, in his 75th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Helen, much loved dad of David and John, and David’s wife Hélène, a loving granda and good friend to all who knew him. David’s funeral will take place on Saturday, January 6 at 11.00 a.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to David along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

WOOD – Suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on December 23, 2023, as the result of an accident at home Benjamin (Benny). Loving husband of the late Jean McDonald, Inveraray. Dear dad to David, Irene, Moira, loving father-in-law, papa and great-grandfather. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, January 11 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in aid of Scottish Air Ambulance.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SUMSION – Memorial Celebration for Sarah Sumsion (8.6.35 – 16.12.23) to be held at Kilmorich Church, Cairndow at 12.00 pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Please wear colourful clothing if you wish.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of Jacqueline Campbell, died January 4, 2022.

Remembering you is easy we do it every day

Missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

– Fergie and family.

McCALLUM – In loving memory of Muriel, who passed January 7, 2018.

To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die

– Richard and Sharon xxx

McLEAN – Agnes. Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2008. Our dearest Nana, we love and miss you always.

– Senga, Sean and Millie and Maureen and family.

Precious memories of our dear Mum.

Forever in our hearts.

– Rene and Flora.

Also our beloved sister and a much-loved and missed auntie, Carolin McLean, promoted to Glory on January 6, 2018.