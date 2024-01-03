Woman dies after Kilmelford quad bike incident
A woman has died after a quad bike accident on a minor road near Kilmelford last week.
The incident occurred on Friday December 29 and did not involve any other vehicles.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Friday, 29 December, 2023, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on an unclassified road from the A816 junction near Kilmelford.
“Emergency services attended, but the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, had died. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
A 58-year-old man was also killed on New Year’s Day in a separate quad bike incident near Glencruitten in Oban.