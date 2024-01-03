West Coast gongs for ‘selfless service’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

People from across Scotland have been recognised for their selfless service to others in The King’s New Year Honours List.

More than 1,200 recipients have been awarded for their exceptional achievements, including 109 people in Scotland, with a focus on those who have given with generosity to others in need.

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright from the Isle of Coll was honoured with an OBE for his extraordinary work raising money for research into motor neurone disease through the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Norman Alexander MacDonald, lately a local councillor for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, was also awarded an OBE for services to the communities of Uig on Isle of Lewis and the wider Western Isles.

Denise Murdoch, senior operations manager at the social care charity Carr Gomm, received an MBE for services to older people in Argyll and Bute.

In the Western Isles, social and health carer Malcolmina Mackay MacLeod was also awarded an MBE for services to the community of North Uist.

Meanwhile Sheena Stewart, the warden of Chalmers Court Sheltered Housing Complex in Inveraray, has been honoured with a BEM for services to the community in Mid-Argyll.

Author and academic Alexander McCall Smith, was also honoured as Knight Bachelor in His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours list for his service to literature, academia and charity.

Perhaps best-known for his series of novels set in Botswana, The No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, Alexander, who has a home in Morvern, is in fact the author of more than 120 books, many of which are translated into 47 languages around the world. He is often referred to as one of the world’s greatest and best-loved contemporary novelists but he is also the creative-mind behind The Great Tapestry of Scotland, the largest community arts project in recent times and the longest embroidered tapestry in the world.

Elsewhere Shendl Russell, from Ayrshire and Arran, has been awarded a BEM for services to dance. She is a teacher and dancer, and sits on the Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing, and has taught in all the Provinces of South Africa.

Her dedication laid the foundation for what is now a thriving tradition of Highland Dance in South Africa.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.