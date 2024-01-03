Blarghour wind farm turbine height increase agreed
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Argyll and Bute councillors have agreed not to object to a change in the height and number of turbines at the previously approved Blarghour wind farm north west of Inveraray.
The Scottish Government’s Energy Consents and Deployment Unit had previously given consent to 17 turbines of 136.5 metres in height in October 2021.
However, an application recommended for approval by council planning officers, to vary this to 14 turbines of 180 metres in height was put before councillors at the planning protective services and licensing committee on December 20 2023.
Following a debate and a vote carried by 10 votes to three, the councillors agreed to the recommendation and to officers ensuring that concerns expressed by members during the meeting were passed on to the Energy Consents Unit.