Tarbert sees Santa tour the village
Rain didn’t deter the Tarbert Community Fire Station which, together with members of the Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team accompanied Santa on his trip to Tarbert on Friday night.
The ensemble toured the village and, despite the terrible weather, Santa met lots of girls and boys who are looking forward to Christmas Day and who put in some last minute present requests.
The elves from Tarbert Festivals also handed out selection boxes to the excited youngsters.