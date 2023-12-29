Met Office issues snow warning ahead of Hogmanay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The West Highlands and Western Isles are being warned to brace for more severe weather this weekend just days after Storm Gerrit caused havoc.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow from 8am on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday, with this covering a large swathe of the west coast.

This comes after Storm Gerrit caused widespread power outages and shut the West Highland Line, with the A82 remaining shut between Invergarry and Invermoriston due to fallen trees.

However, the A87 is open from Invergarry at the A82 junction and the A887 is open from the A82 at Invermoriston, meaning a diversion route will be open.

Power outages are also still being reported in the Spean Bridge and Invergarry areas by SSEN’s powertrack as the West Highlands recovers from Wednesday’s high winds and driving rain.

According to the weather forecaster, Mid Argyll, North Argyll, the Isle of Mull, Lochaber, Skye, Harris and Lewis will feel the brunt of the wintry weather.

Heavy snow has been forecast for Crianlarich and Killin from around 10am on Friday, with sleet and heavy rain expected to fall nearer the coast.

It has said there could be power outages and travel disruption, with some rural communities at risk of being “cut-off” as revellers travel on the weekend before Hogmanay.

CalMac has advised its customers that several of its ferry services between Islay-Kennacraig, Fionnphort-Iona, Ullapool-Stornoway, Oban-Craignure, Mallaig-Small Isles and Oban-Lochboisdale are at risk of disruption at short notice on Saturday.

The ferry operator has advised passengers to travel on Friday if possible, especially those travelling to Mull.