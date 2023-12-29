Leader – December 29 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

New year, new chapter

As a new year looms just around the corner, there is always that feeling that a new chapter is going to start; one filled with hope for the future.

And at Tarbert Bowling Club this week, that hope has materialised in the form of a very welcome grant from the UK Government to help breathe life back into the community’s dilapidated tennis courts.

But it is not just focussed on the part of the community which enjoys the prospect of lobbing a ball across the net at Wimbledon-time.

Instead the whole community has a stake in its future, with a multi-use, accessible area for many different sports – and lighting to allow its use all-year-round. Well, maybe this time of year, this year in particular, is not a prime example given the appalling weather this month.

But it just shows what people can do when they come together to fight for a better future for everyone within their community.

They bring hope for a better future; they fight for a better place to live; the work hard to get the voices of their communities heard.

And there are so many worthy organisations – too many to mention here – which are doing the same in relatively small communities throughout Mid Argyll.

Here’s hoping their stories, which we wish to continue covering, inspire others to bring hope this coming year to their communities.