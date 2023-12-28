Announcements – December 29, 2023
DEATHS
BYK – Sydney. Peacefully passed away in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband to Catriona Byk for 54 years. Beloved father to Kevin Byk (Brandi) and Craig Byk (Monika). Dear grandpa to Owen, Aidan, Evelyn, Malcolm and Kierra. Survived by his siblings; Maureen, Christine, Richard and Evelyn. At Syd’s request cremation has taken place.
JOHNSTONE – Peacefully at home, 21b Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, on December 18, 2023, Agnes MacDonald, in her 79th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Archie Johnstone, much loved mum of Angela, Mary, Linda and Caroline and a much loved granny and great-granny.
McLEAN – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on December 21, 2023, Mary Alice McLean, in her 79th year, Puball Cottage, High Askomil, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan McLean, formerly of High Ranachan, Campbeltown, much loved sister of John and Frances, a loving aunt and a good friend to many.
IN MEMORIAMS
MACFARLANE/
LORIMER – In loving memory of Grampa, Granny, Donald Angus, Euphie and Tommy.
Forever in our hearts
– Love Mhairi, Eric, Tom and Eilidh xxx
McGLYNN – In loving memory of a dearly loved father, Dugald (Tat) McGlynn, who died December 29, 2016.
Loved and remembered every day.
– Kenneth, Kerry and Ben.
McLEAN – Treasured memories of Betty, who died December 30, 2011. A much loved wife, mum and granny.
Lost but never forgotten.
– Aileen, Gemma, Jamie and Craig.