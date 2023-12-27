Fallen trees close A82 and rail services cancelled

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Power cuts and travel issues have been reported after Storm Gerrit hit the West Highlands on Tuesday morning, with rain, wind and snow causing disruption.

Many key routes in the region have been affected by the weather and the A82 has been shut in both directions near Inverlochy between Spean Bridge and Invergarry, and between Fort Augustus and Invergarry.

The A82 remains closed while clear-up operations are underway due to a fallen lighting column and a number of fallen trees at that location, but has reopened in Fort William after earlier issues.

According to the ScotRail website this afternoon’s rail services on the West Highland Line have been cancelled, with passengers unable to travel to Crianlarich, Oban, Fort William and Mallaig.

Earlier on Tuesday, fallen trees had blocked the A85 near Connel and at Inverawe, but this road has now re-opened, with BEAR Scotland landscaping teams removing smaller fallen trees and debris from the area.

BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative, Ian Stewart, said: “Our teams are working at pace across the country, whenever it was deemed safe, to clear the roads and keep Scotland moving.

“However, the Met Office Yellow warnings for wind, rain and snow remain in place and we request that people consider if they really need to travel today. If so, please check Traffic Scotland for the latest updates on your route and be prepared for disruption.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotlandon http://www.traffic.gov.scot, Twitter/X @trafficscotland or on the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

The A82 in Glen Coe and A85 in Glen Ogle have also been affected by heavy snow on Tuesday.

Earlier, Police Scotland said: “We are aware of challenging weather conditions and trees fallen on the A82 in the Lochaber area. We would urge people to avoid driving on that route.”

Further south, flooding has closed the A82 between Dumbarton and the Erskine Bridge at Milton.

According to the SSEN powertrack webpage, power outages have also been reported in Dalmally, Lochawe, Connel, Barcaldine, North Ballachulish, Spean Bridge, Roybridge and Invergarry.

Ferry and rail services are also facing weather-related disruption, with Network Rail implementing speed restrictions across Scotland on Tuesday.

This comes in the wake of Met Office yellow weather warnings after the forecaster had predicted 20-45mm of rain to fall in just 24 hours and winds to gust at up to 70mph.

CalMac had been forced to suspend several of its west coast ferry services on Tuesday morning, but improving conditions means that some of these services have now been reinstated.

The MV Isle of Lewis is expected to leave Oban at 5pm for Castlebay and MV Loch Seaforth is expected to resume Ullapool-Stornoway sailings with the 5.30pm service.

The postponed 1.50pm Oban-Lochboisdale service is also now scheduled to leave at 7pm, arriving at South Uist at 12.30am.

Meanwhile, amended timetables are in place for the following CalMac services: Uig-Tarbert/Lochmaddy, Kennacraig-Islay, Oban-Craignure

Sailings between Mallaig-Small Isles, Mallaig-Armadale, Tayinloan-Gigha, Tarbert-Portavadie have been cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday, with information on all CalMac services available from https://www.calmac.co.uk/service-status

Speed restrictions have been imposed on the following lines, with passengers advised to check their journeys on Thursday morning as well.

Crianlarich – Oban

Craigendoran – Fort William

Dingwall – Kyle of Lochalsh

Glasgow Queen Street – Edinburgh Waverley

Network Rail Scotland’s route director, Liam Sumpter said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our first priority which is why we’re having to slow down trains.

“High winds can cause trees and other debris to fall on to the track with the potential to damage our infrastructure and block lines, while heavy rain can cause flooding and landslips.

“Our teams will be working hard to prepare for the challenging weather, but we’re urging passengers to check their journey before traveling.”

Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website to check for disruption.

The RNLI has also warned members of the public to stay safe near coastal areas during the stormy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, especially at exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

RNLI Water Safety partner, Gareth Morrison, said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

‘If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or just 999 if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.’