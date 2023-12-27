Cake-tastic Christmas in Clachan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Clachan Primary School continued its tradition of baking and delivering Christmas cakes to the older members of the Clachan community.

This is a tradition that has been kept for more than 40 years and this year the school baked 42 Christmas cakes.

The Christmas cake project starts back in November when the children look at the ingredients needed and write letters asking for donations towards the ingredients.

“Just like last year, Tesco stepped up and offered us the donation of all the ingredients required! A big thank you to Tesco and Tesco staff!” said head teacher Lucy Blake.

The children used maths skills to weigh and measure; they created art for the labels and they took time to deliver the cakes in the village, thinking about all the people who live in the community.

“This tradition links our school and our pupils with the people we care about, with involvement from all the staff sharing their knowledge of the village and village life,” said Mrs Blake.

“Members of our community have also given donations to support this project and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.”