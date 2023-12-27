Argyll and Bute pupils outperform national results

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute’s young people are making their mark by leading the way for pupils across Scotland, according to the latest analysis of this year’s exam results.

Across National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher, in terms of A-D awards, young people in Argyll and Bute outperformed pupils nationally by 0.17 per cent , 1.57 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively.

The figures also show that:

Five Argyll and Bute secondary schools were equal to or above the 2023 A-D national average for National 5 (90.50 per cent)

Four of the area’s secondary schools were above the 2023 A-D national average for Higher (90.50 per cent)

Five secondary schools were above the 2023 A-D national average for Advanced Higher (92.70 per cent)

For the first time, a full breakdown of all the exam results by school is available here.

As with the rest of the country, Argyll and Bute saw a dip in pass rates compared with 2021/22 but this year’s figures in Argyll and Bute remain higher than the pre-Covid stats of 2019 – the most comparable year.

Higher and Advanced Higher pass rates in Argyll and Bute have increased by 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively compared to 2019 results, while for National 4 a 100 per cent pass rate continues, which is 12.2 per cent above the national figure.

The council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “It’s really rewarding to see that the hard work and commitment of pupils and staff across our schools – and the support provided by parents and carers – has resulted in these excellent levels of attainment and achievement.

“These results also show that our schools are continuing to progress and match the achievements of those in comparable regions.”

Percentages per schools in Mid Argyll and Kintyre

Campbeltown Grammar School A-D awards 2023:

National Five: 90.5 per cent; Argyll and Bute: 90.7 per cent; national: 90.5 per cent

Highers; 88.9 per cent; Argyll and Bute: 92.1 per cent; national: 90.5 per cent

Advanced Highers: 92.9 per cent; Argyll and Bute: 93 per cent; national: 92.7 per cent

Lochgilphead Joint Campus A-D awards 2023:

National Five: 89 per cent

Highers:88.9 per cent

Advanced Highers: 91.3 per cent

Tarbert Academy Campus A-D awards 2023:

National Five: 91 per cent

Highers: 90.4 per cent

Advanced Highers: 100 per cent

Campbeltown Grammar School A-C awards 2023:

National Five: 75.1 per cent; Argyll and Bute: 76.93 per cent; national: 78.8 per cent

Highers: 68.1 per cent; Argyll and Bute: 77.12 per cent; national: 77.1 per cent

Advanced Highers: 64.3 per cent; Argyll and Bute: 79.44 per cent; national: 79.8 per cent

Lochgilphead Joint Campus A-C awards 2023:

National Five: 73.9 per cent

Highers: 75.1 per cent

Advanced Highers: 71.7 per cent

Tarbert Academy A-C awards 2023:

National Five: 79.9 per cent

Highers: 57.7 per cent

Advanced Highers: 81.8 per cent

It should be noted that statistical variance at Advanced Higher level must be carefully interpreted. For example, 100 per cent pass rate can be as a result of a single pupil presentation resulting in a pass.