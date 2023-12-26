Warm spaces information should be widespread

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Calls have been made for council chiefs to make information on ‘warm spaces’ more readily available as winter sets in.

But Argyll and Bute’s provost says he has already helped to ensure there is a church open offering warm accommodation every day in Helensburgh and Lomond.

Sarah Davies, of Helensburgh Community Council, used public question time at a recent meeting of local councillors to question how publicity was being co-ordinated.

Ms Davies said: “The weather, as we all know, has deteriorated recently. Maybe we should be thinking about more of this in advance, but how are warm spaces being co-ordinated and advertised?

“An investigation was carried out and an email was sent to the Third Sector Interface about where there is a list of activities?

“It was noticed that there was nowhere open after 6pm at night, so that was a bit of a concern. We dug about and found a bit more.

“Argyll Community Housing Association have produced something about the warm bank, and Live Argyll have put something about us to the library.

“But opening hours are very limited, so we had to look at some other local authorities close to us. West Dunbartonshire has a page with information straight away, the same in Inverclyde and East Dunbartonshire.

“So can Argyll and Bute Council, on its website, have something that can easily be found?”

Committee clerk Stuart McLean said: “There is a huge amount of work going on in the locality and my intention is for the community planning group, in February, to have a short covering paper outlining the information.

“That would be a one-stop shop on the community side of things. The council website is not within my gift to give, but if I speak to my colleagues I think they will be able to advise.”