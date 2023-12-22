Return of Lochgilphead’s ‘famous’ benches awaited

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

With the town’s distinct shortage of pubs, it’s fair to say that many feel that there is something missing in Lochgilphead.

And second only to the pub situation, there is another issue that has been causing concern.

Since the £1.6million facelift of the Front Green was completed this summer, people have been asking: “Where are the benches?”

The famous wooden seats were taken away while the work was done, but were never put back on the front green.

They sat back-to-back, with one facing Lochgilphead Parish Church and the goings in the town centre. The other looked 11-odd miles down Loch Fyne.

Over the years the benches were a sanctuary to many local worthies for many different reasons.

They even featured in a Hollywood film – the 1964 war film 633 Squadron, when Lochgilphead was used to represent a German town.

It turns out they have been held in storage by Argyll and Bute Council and the good news is – they could be coming back.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are working with Shed-na-mara, a local community group based in Achnamara to assess if the benches can be restored. We expect this to happen in the new year.”

Hopes are high with townsfolk as, while they have been exposed to the elements for many years, the structure of the benches is pretty solid. It is believed they were once part of a boat or a church.

One local man who returned to his hometown after living down south for 25 years, is delighted to learn that they could be back.

Kenny Provan said: “I came home and one of the first things I thought was, where are the benches?

“The town is deteriorating. The benches may seem like a small thing, but it is a start. They have got folk’s names carved on them.

“Social anxiety levels have become a massive thing since 2020. That was the place where the men of the town, when they weren’t drinking, could go for a blether.”

Lesley Convery, another Lochgilphead local, said: “I think it would be great to see the benches back where they belong. Every community needs a place where people can get together and socialise.

“With so many pubs and hotels closed, we need the benches more than ever.

“If people were lonely they could always take a walk down the street and see someone sitting on the benches reading a newspaper. They could always go and join them for a blether.”