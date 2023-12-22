Police files – December 22 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Threatening and abusive behaviour

Police were called to Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead at 3pm on Saturday December 16 after a man was reportedly shouting, swearing and making threats. The man was arrested and conveyed to Lochgilphead Police Station. He was charged with the offence detailed and held custody to appear at court the next lawful day.

Offensive weapon

At 1.55am on Wednesday December 13, at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, a 21-year-old man was allegedly found to be in possession of a hammer in a public place. He was arrested and taken to Lochgilphead Police Station, where he was cautioned and charged with the offence and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Fail to produce driving licence

Police had cause to stop a Ford Transit van at 2.25pm on Friday December 15, on the A83 at Inveraray. Following checks it was found the van allegedly had no MOT. On speaking the 21-year-old male driver, it appeared there was no valid policy of insurance and the driver did not have a licence. The vehicle was seized to stop further offences being committed. The driver was given a HORT1, allowing him to produce the documents at Lochgilphead Police Station within seven working days but he has not done so. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in relation to the offences.

Domestic abuse

During the second week in December, for the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area, Police Scotland received one report of domestic assault. This has led to one person being arrested, but subsequently released following interview. Police Scotland remains committed to tackling offenders of Domestic Abuse and reducing the level of it in our communities. Should you be impacted, or know someone who is, contact Police on 999, if the person is at immediate risk, otherwise come to your local station, phone us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111