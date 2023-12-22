Packed house for Inveraray Nativity

Inveraray PS Nativity. Photograph: Andrew Sinclair

Inveraray Primary School nativity this year was Whoops a Daisy Angel, it was performed by Primary 1 to 3 supported by the children from ELC.
The children performed the dress rehearsal on Thursday December 14 to the Inveraray senior citizens and the final performance a full house to family members on Friday December 15.

Photograph: Andrew Sinclair

