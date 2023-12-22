Letters to the editor – 22.12.23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Open letter to Minister for Transport Fiona hyslop

Dear Ms Hyslop,

Rest and Be Thankful – A new low for Transport Scotland

We are concerned that the proposed scheme to improve the A83 through the Rest and Be Thankful is inappropriate and far too expensive.

On June 2, 2023, Transport for Scotland announced its intention to proceed with a £433million upgrade to provide a 1.3km long concrete shelter over the existing road, to protect it from increasingly frequent landslips.

How can it cost that much and why did it take a decade and after so much wasted money for Transport Scotland to come up with a plan? Roads throughout the French and Italian Alps are strewn with these concrete shelters.

This decision was made three days after the issue of the 437-page, stage-two report, which provided five different route options.

The chosen ‘Brown Route Option’ was shown to be the cheapest, but with some ridiculous alternatives costing twice as much.

One alternative that appealed to many at the outset is the ‘Green Route Option’ that runs through publicly-owned Forestry and Land Scotland land on the opposite west side of the glen, where an existing heavy haulage route mirrors the A83.

This route was commended in a public report on July 23 2021 by two past presidents of the Geological Society of Glasgow, issued prior to the stage two detailed design.

They highlighted the geological stability provided by the shallower slope on the west side of the glen and the existing mature forest.

One might expect this to be a cost effective alternative, however, by the time Transport Scotland consultants had come up with a proposal and priced it, the specification required a 3.3km long debris flow shelter for the west side (2.5 times the length of the debris flow shelter specified for the landslip prone east side), sandwiched between two unnecessary viaducts with a combined length of 735m. This gave the 4.2km ‘Green Route Option’ an estimated cost of £877m.

Transport Scotland has an extremely poor reputation at delivering major construction projects and seem to over specify work resulting in flabbergasting price levels.

We have read that Britain spends three times what they do in Continental Europe to build major infrastructure projects.

Reading of England’s HS2 railway, our A9, ferry replacements and the Corran crossing I can quite believe it.

However, resolving the Rest and be Thankful landslide issue seems to be quite beyond the capability of Transport Scotland. Let’s get some Alpine road engineers in.

Kenneth Morris MSc BEng, Civil Engineer, Fort William; Charles Struthers, managing director (retired), J&A Gardner Construction Ltd, Oban

Marie Curie festive season support

Christmas can be challenging for many of us, but for families experiencing dying, death or bereavement it can often feel impossible.

People who are grieving may find the festive season particularly tough and emotionally draining, as that’s when we often miss our loved ones the most. Many families may also be facing the last Christmas with a loved one or the first without them, and not know where to turn to help get them through the season.

Marie Curie is here for anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from, and those close to them. Our free support line and webchat is open over the festive season, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, offering practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Our trained Support Line Officers are there if you need support or a listening ear, as well as our Telephone Companion service that offers regular calls at a time that suits you.

If your readers need support over Christmas and New Year, please encourage them to contact Marie Curie for free on 0800 090 2309. Alternatively, visit mariecurie.org.uk/support to chat online.

Matt Williams, Marie Curie Associate Director, Information and Support