Flood management under spotlight

Flood management plans have been discussed by Kilmichael and Kilmartin Glen residents and local landowners.

Argyll and Bute Council, SSE, Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Forestry Land Scotland took part in the meeting chaired by MSP for Argyll and Bute Jenni Minto on Friday December 15.

Homes and property were destroyed when the worst flooding in living memory hit the area on the weekend of October 7.

Ms Minto arranged the meeting to help residents prepare for future flooding incidents and consider the best ways to mitigate the impact.

She said: “It was a really important opportunity to get the community together with the stakeholders who manage water in the area especially given the likelihood that severe weather events like what we experienced in October will become more frequent.

“The community were well represented by those who attended and local councillor Jan Brown and I were able to raise important questions and their concerns.

“My office is now liaising with those who attended to ensure all of the points and questions raised are addressed.”

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: “We were just one of a number of stakeholders invited to attend last week’s meeting about flooding in the Kilmichael and Kilmartin Glen areas.

“The meeting gave us the opportunity to meet with the local community to discuss the recent extreme weather and to clarify the council’s roles and responsibilities during such events.

“We want to do what we can to support local residents and businesses adversely affected by the extreme weather and, as well as prioritising work to restore routes as quickly as possible, we are continuing to look at what support is available for residents and businesses, as unfortunately the council itself is not in a position to provide financial assistance.

“Many have a contribution to make to mitigating the risk of flooding and we will continue to work with others, and do all we as a council can do, in sourcing funding and action that can be taken.”

Last week the Advertiser told how one couple, Catriona and Charles Gorrie of Rhudle, have had to evacuate their house due to flood damage.

They are living in a caravan in their garden, where they will be for several months until the house can be repaired.

Residents are calling for more localised flood warnings in Argyll and Bute and for stakeholders to provide more information/better communication during flooding incidents.