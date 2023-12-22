Christmas message from the Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Each festive season brings, along with hope and anticipation, a chance to reflect on the year just past.

A common theme for me each year, in this contemplation, is the tremendous community spirit that is always so evident and so characteristic of Argyll and Bute.

Regardless of the demands of the occasion or of circumstances, our local people and communities always do Argyll and Bute proud.

This year, in particular, there are highlights which shine out. I think about the wonderful addition Argyll and Bute made to the Coronation of King Charles III in this first full year of his reign, the first of the Carolean era, with Joy Dunlop of Connel representing our area so wonderfully with her contribution of traditional singing in Gaelic.

I think about the tremendous efforts made by communities across the area to ensure Remembrance Day remains as vital and significant today as it ever has. A number of our towns and villages marked the centenary of their local war memorials, including Oban where people and businesses came together in a week-long series of Remembrance activities, joined by none other than HMS Penzance.

As well as these more public occasions, I know, too, there are countless other acts of celebration, service and community spirit which take place all over Argyll and Bute. These are particularly important at this time of year, especially for those who may find this season challenging or difficult.

These activities may be quieter, more personal, often unseen, but they are all part of the community spirit, the willingness to share, to make local life better. That is our hallmark. That incredible spirit is what will carry Argyll and Bute into 2024 with resilience and hope.

On behalf of all at the Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute, I hope your Christmas is as wonderful as possible and I wish you all the best for 2024.

Jane MacLeod, Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute.