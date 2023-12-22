Ardrishaig social club to wind up after 50+ years

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Decades of dedication have been given to the older people in Ardrishaig by a group of local ladies, writes Rita Campbell.

Way back in 1970 Joan Robertson, Annie McMullan and Fiona MacLachlan started organising the Ardrishaig Social Club Christmas Lunch for pensioners.

Margaret Annan joined the committee in 2007 and over the years, funds raised by the local whist drive were used to pay for a Christmas dinner for seniors.

Sadly, the numbers of people playing whist has dwindled over the decades, down to only eight before Covid.

Last year was due to be the final Christmas lunch for Ardrishaig pensioners, with only £800 left in the pot this year.

Fiona MacLachlan said: “We said last year that it was our last one. But a stall at gala day, a donation from Sally Gray at Cairnbaan and a ceilidh organised by the community council allowed us to have it one more time.

“A local lady brought up the subject at the community council that the dinner was finishing, because we were finishing. So, they held a ceilidh in September.”

A total of 61 people sat down to lunch at the Grey Gull in Ardrishaig on Friday December 15.

Corrina Charlwood donated the flower posies for the tables and everyone enjoyed a wonderful afternoon out.

Fiona added: “The food was good and the service was good too.”

Rev David Carruthers said grace before the meal. After lunch was enjoyed by all, he paid tribute to the hard work of the fantastic committee members.

He said: “For 53 years there have been three ladies in particular who have worked hard for Ardrishaig pensioners, senior citizens, old folks, call yourselves what you like.

“I’m in that category too; I have my bus pass. When I first came along to these Christmas dinners I was in my thirties. Fiona, Joan and Annie all started working to provide a Christmas lunch for the senior folks of Ardrishaig.

“Margaret has joined them since 2007.

“This will be the last of our Christmas dinners in this format, but to those four ladies in particular, we would like to thank you for all you have done for us.”