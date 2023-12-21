Wee rascals out and about singing
Riverside Rascals’ children were out and about in the Lochgilphead community on Thursday December 14 to spread some festive cheer by singing a few Christmas songs.
The little ones visited Ardfenaig Residential Home and Mid Argyll Community Hospital so that they could sing to those that couldn’t come and see the children outside.
A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We then stopped at the church in Lochgilphead where family and passers by stopped to listen and join in.
“We are so proud of how well all the children did and are looking forward to being out in our community some more next year.”