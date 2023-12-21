Overturned lorry closes A83 at Rest
The A83 has closed this morning at Loch Restil, north of Rest and Be Thankful, due to an overturned lorry, as Storm Pia disrupts travel.
The diversion route is via the A82, A85 and A819 whilst Police Scotland attend the scene.
Drivers on the A82 between Tyndrum and Crianlarich are also advised to use caution due to a fallen tree partially blocking the northbound carriageway.
Further information will be provided via Traffic Scotland when it is available. Drive carefully as high winds are affecting all roads in the area.
Many CalMac and council ferry services to the Hebrides are also disrupted. Check for status updates on the CalMac and Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council websites.