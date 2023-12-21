Driving round Mid Argyll for Christmas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll Round Table’s magical Santa Express brought cheer to Lochgilphead and the surrounding villages last weekend.

The Round Table used to have a sleigh which had been doing the route for around 50 years.

But these days they team up with West Coast Motors to bring joy and festive cheer over three days in the lead up to Christmas.

Sweeties were handed out courtesy of The Riverside Filling Station and children had the chance to have their photograph taken with Santa.

The bus went to Tarbert on Friday December 15 and did Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig on Saturday December 16.

On Sunday it started in Kilmartin and went to Kilmichael, Bridgend, Cairnbaan, Port Ann and stopping at every village on the way to Inveraray.

Colin MacFarlane of Mid Argyll Round Table, or Chief Elf MacBiscuit, said: “It was pouring at the weekend, but everybody came out and supported us. Some people even come to our stops early and had a wee gathering waiting for the bus to arrive.

“We arrived at Barn Brae in Inveraray and there were about 100 people there; it was brilliant.”

He added: “This year Santa was accompanied by myself, Gallus Ginge the Gingerbread-man, Frosty the Snowman, Tricky Trevor the Christmas Tree, reindeers Dasher and Prancer and John Hunt, the bag-piping Christmas pudding.”

“The magic Santa bus was driven by Robert ‘Peachy’ MacKay, who diligently drove us round the region in good time and in all weather conditions.”

This event is organised entirely by volunteers. Funds raised with collection buckets and via the team’s JustGiving page go towards various community events and local groups. Which includes the Mid Argyll Round Table Bonfire and Fireworks Display, the Taynish Run and numerous race nights across the area.