CalMac ferry fares to rise next summer

Transport Scotland has confirmed that CalMac fares will rise in line with inflation in May 2024 at a rate of 8.7 per cent across all routes and fare types.

The new fares will be introduced at the start of the summer timetable period.

CalMac has also announced that its summer timetables for 2024 will be available to view on its website from January 11, with bookings opening on a phased approach between January 18 and February 12.

Routes are expected to open for bookings (for bookable routes) and pre-purchase for non-bookable routes on the following dates.

Phase one (Thursday January 18): Ardrossan – Brodick, Oban – Craignure, Oban – Castlebay, Oban – Coll – Tiree, Ullapool – Stornoway, Ardrossan – Campbeltown, Mallaig – Armadale, Mallaig – Small Isles, Barra – Eriskay, Berneray – Leverburgh, and Mallaig – Lochboisdale.

Phase two (Tuesday January 23): Claonaig – Lochranza, Colintraive – Rhubodach, Wemyss Bay – Rothesay, Tarbert (Loch Fyne) – Portavadie, Fionnphort – Iona, Lochaline – Fishnish, Tobermory – Kilchoan, Gallanach – Kerrera, Sconser – Raasay, and Tayinloan – Gigha.

Phase three (Monday February 12): Largs – Cumbrae, Oban – Colonsay, Kennacraig – Islay, Uig – Tarbert – Lochmaddy, Gourock – Kilcreggan, Gourock – Dunoon, and Oban – Lismore.

Pauline Blackshaw, director of strategy and change at CalMac, said: “I would like to thank our customers, communities and businesses for their patience regarding the summer timetables being released, and we apologise for the delay.

“We were unable to move forward with preparation to open bookings until Transport Scotland confirmed their decision on 2024 fare levels.

“We are now working hard to configure our ticketing system with timetables and fares, so that we can open summer 2024 timetable bookings.

“Launching our timetables on a phased basis allows us to share information with our customers to allow them to begin planning and allows us to open bookings as quickly as possible. I would like to extend my thanks to our customers for their patience and support.”

The CalMac website has a full customer update regarding the summer timetable and further updates will be posted there.