Announcements – December 22, 2023

BIRTHS

CAMERON- Katy and Duncan are delighted to announce the birth, on November 15, 2023 of Teddy Thomas. A much loved wee brother for Lilly, Georgia and Duncan and another treasured grandson and nephew.

PATERSON – Niah is thrilled to announce the birth of her baby sister, Alaina Moira Mae, on November 28, 2023, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Another precious daughter for Neil and Louise (née Rankin) and proud grandparents, Hilary and David, and Catriona and David.

McKILLOP – Craig McKillop and Yasmin Parr are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Emma Mae on September 16, 2023. Granddaughter to Gilbert and Audrey McKillop, Drumlemble and Jim and Kerry Parr, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

GREEN – Suddenly at home, 3 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, on December 15, 2023, Julie Marie Green, in her 37th year, much loved mum of James and Richie, loving daughter of Jim and Carol Green, much loved sister of Simon, sister-in-law of Kelsey, a beloved granddaughter, loving aunt, niece and cousin and good friend to many. Julie’s funeral will take place on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MACLELLAN – Peacefully on December 16, 2023, Ivor MacLellan, aged 81 years, of 14 Stag Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved partner of Maureen Roy; cherished brother of Campbell, dear uncle of Robert and Lindsay. Son of the late Hugh and Mary MacLellan, Bellanoch Garage. Respected stepfather of Norma, Helen and Johan, and Grandad of Noah and Lucas. A private funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, on Friday, December 22, 2023, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations can be made in Ivor’s memory to Alzheimer’s Scotland.

MALCOLM – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on December 18, 2023, Patricia Malcolm née Burness, formerly Currie, in her 89th year, of Duntrune Castle, Poltalloch, by Kilmartin. Dearly loved wife of Robin Malcolm; cherished mother of Christina, Lucy and Jemima-Jane. Loving grandmother of William, Jeremy, Rory and Patrick. Funeral service will be held in St. Columba’s Church, Poltalloch, Kilmartin on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12noon, thereafter to St. Columba’s Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

McAULAY – As the result of a tragic accident, on December 8, 2023, Amanda Jane McAulay, in her 28th year, Corran Court, Lochgilphead, beloved daughter of Jim and Linda McAulay, Craigowan House, Campbeltown, sister of Gary and Kerryanne, loving granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. Amanda’s funeral will take place on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1.00 p.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Amanda along our route. The family have asked if you could wear something blue in honour of Amanda’s love of the colour. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Riverside Rascals Nursery.

RONALD – Peacefully at home, after a long illness, on December 14, 2023, Andrew Ronald (John) in his 77th year, Coulinlongart Farm, Glenbreckerie, Southend, dearly beloved husband of the late Isobel, much loved dad of Heather, Isla, Ibby and Archie, devoted papa of Jake, Ryan, Jessica, Greg and Amaya, a well known and respected friend to many. John’s funeral will take place on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., in the Southend Parish Church, and thereafter to Keil Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 11.30 a.m. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to John along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses Kintyre Locality and the Southend Parish Church.

SUMSION – Sarah. Peacefully at home on December 16, 2023, age 88. Details of memorial service will be announced shortly.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

LANG – Rachel’s family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers, following the sad loss of our mum, granny and great-granny. Grateful thanks to the Rev. Steven Sass for his comfort and the uplifting service. Kenny and all at T. A. Blair for their professionalism and guidance, the staff of Argyll Bakeries and the Stronvaar Bowling Club for their service of refreshments, sandwiches and cakes. A very special thanks for all the staff of Lorne Campbell Court and the district nurses, for all their care and attention during their daily visits to mum over the years. Also a thank you to all the doctors, nurses and ambulance staff of the Campbeltown Hospital. Thanks to everyone who attended the church, graveside, those who braved the weather along the route to pay their respects. The retiral collection for Kintyre Diabetes raised £700.

MACKINNON – Janette. Morag, Isabell, Catherine, Duncan and extended family wish to thank everyone who has supported us over the last few months during Janette’s hospitalisation and subsequent passing on. Thank you to the staff in Oban and Campbeltown Hospitals for their care and consideration; Kenny Blair and staff for handling the funeral arrangements with empathy, thoughtfulness and removing all the stress from the family; the Reverend Steven Sass for a touching service in Carradale Church. We are also indebted to cousins, Sandy and Jose who were a huge support to Janette throughout her life in Carradale; Joan and Christine in Oban who visited Janette throughout her stay in Oban Hospital. Finally, to all family and friends from around Scotland who came to pay their respects at the funeral and for messages, cards and flowers sent to Janette’s family, and to everyone who contributed to the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital collection.

In loving memory of Auntie Janette from Laura, Penny and Debbie

A unique soul we’ll never forget.

Her absence leaves a void, impossible to fill,

But in our hearts, her memory will always be still.

Her singing voice, so sweet and pure,

Brought joy to our lives, of that we’re sure.

And oh, how she loved to embarrass her kin,

With her whistle and chant, a mischievous grin.

She loved the animals of that we know,

Dogs in particular her favourite amigo.

She’d whistle out loud and they’d all come running

to listen to a tune she’d been humming.

Long hair was her nemesis, she couldn’t bear,

But we all loved her wild, curly black hair.

She fed us well, with love and care,

Butter, salt, sugar, and soup, a feast beyond compare.

Her passion for cars, oh, how it shone,

And her shoes, always polished, always known.

She had standards, she made us choose,

To keep things tidy, to never abuse.

As teenagers, she enforced an early bedtime,

But as soon as she left, we’d unwind.

Sneaking downstairs, TV on low,

Enjoying the freedom, letting time go.

Cafe Bluebell was one of her favourite places,

Where she’d savour a chicken burger with grace.

We’d gather there, for a chat and a laugh,

Before bidding farewell, a bittersweet aftermath.

Janette Mackinnon, a force to be reckoned,

But beneath her strength, a heart that beckoned.

She fiercely protected her beloved clan,

A family she cherished, her biggest fan.

Though she’s gone, her love remains,

In our hearts, it forever sustains.

Auntie Janette, we’ll miss you so,

But your spirit lives on, and continues to grow.

McCALLUM – Fiona, February 19,1936 – November 30, 2023. Jamie and the family would like to thank all those who attended the celebration of Fiona’s life on December 18 at Masonhill Crematorium and Highgrove House Hotel. They appreciate all the messages, cards, flowers and support offered to the family at this sad time. Special thanks to Dr Rae and Staff at Kirkhall Surgery, the district nurses, Ayr Hospital, Station 10 Biggart Hospital. McMillan Ward, the Ayrshire Hospice, Scottish Ambulance Service, Ogg’s Pharmacy, Helen Scott Optician, Care at Home Team, SAC OT, Dietician, Respiratory Dept, A&A Dolby Vivisol, O2 Services Andrew Pedan, Chiropodist, ML Williams Funeral Directors, Reverend Kenneth Elliott, Elaine Hough, Hospital Chaplin, Jean Hart and Julie Bonaldi. A heartfelt thank you for the generous contributions in favour of the McMillan Ward, Biggart Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

IN MEMORIAMS

FERGUSON – Treasured memories of Charles John Ferguson, December 27, 2015.

Sadly missed.

– Dadie.

FERGUSON – Remembering our cherished Dad and Papa, Charles John, December 27, 2015. 8 years have passed, loved and missed forever.

– Lorna, Andrew, Cameron and Holly and Charles, Fiona, Ewan and Anna.

GATNER – In loving memory of Andy, who died December 22, 2005.

Lovingly remembered.

In our hearts forever.

– Sarah, Rita and Andrew.

SELFRIDGE – In memory of my husband Fred, taken from us December 26, 2013.

Never a day goes by when I do not think about you

Miss you so much

– Myra.

SELFRIDGE – In loving memory of our wonderful granddad.

Miss you lots

– Leona and the girls.