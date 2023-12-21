All together now ……

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Craignish Village Hall’s Road Reopening party was a smash hit.

With nearly four-and-a-half hours of music queued up for the night’s playlist, there were lots of tunes all about roads, driving, mountains and even one about a JCB.

Take Me Home Country Road by John Denver and Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas were just some of the topical requests – and of course – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.

“It was great fun and we were really pleased to welcome some of our friends from The Other Side!” said hall manager Sarah Whittle.

And she added: “The playlist went down well. We had the lyrics on a big screen so we could sing along!”

The communities south of Ardfern on the A816 had been cut off from friends and family north of the landslide that closed the road on October 7 – until just 10 weeks later a detour built from scratch by Argyll and Bute Council was opened on Saturday under convoy.

Caption: Craignish community got together with friends from the South Side for a party after the road re-opening on Saturday.

