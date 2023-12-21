A83 traffic to be diverted to Old Military Road

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Given the current heavy and persistent rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route from 6pm on Friday December 22.

The Old Military Road is then expected to continue to be utilised over the weekend.

A further update will be provided on Sunday following hillside inspections and review of hillside saturation.

Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely. A further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.

Further to the rainfall event that occurred in October, the A83 at Glen Kinglas continues to be monitored and patrols will be in place here over the weekend.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on https://www.traffic.gov.scot/travel-news/campaigns/a83-rest-and-be-thankful and twitter at @trafficscotland.

For more information on how the daily decision-making is reached check the following link:- https://www.bearscot.com/nw/a83-rest-and-be-thankful-managing-trunk-road-operation/