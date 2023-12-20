Petition aims to prevent cuts to two Argyll care services

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A petition has been launched after concerns were raised about plans to cut funding to two disability and respite services in Argyll and Bute.

The petition was launched by Caroline Whitworth-Foster, a parent carer, who accesses CLASP, a group supporting youngsters with disabilities and additional needs in Dunoon.

CLASP and Jigsaw are two of four Cornerstone-operated services in Argyll that will lose funding when Cornerstone’s contract with the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (ABHSCP) comes to an end on March 31, 2024.

Jigsaw provides care at home help from the Helensburgh area, but Ms Whitworth-Foster believes losing these services will be a significant blow for the whole region.

“It will impact anyone who is not just currently using them, but those who may need to or choose to in future because once a service is cut entirely it never, ever gets reinstated,” she said.

“I received information by email that the service we had only just been given access to was being cut entirely. The lack of respite will see a domino effect on mental health of not only the parent carers but also any siblings who may also need the respite to also have a break, and for the young person who goes to the respite, too, as they lose their staff, routines and differentiated activities that these specialised services provide.

“These services have been going for many years, so the people working there know entire families and their specific needs. They’re an asset to their communities.

“I contacted my local carers centre and I urge everyone else to do the same. To lobby the HSCP to find a better solution to a complete cull of a service that the whole of Argyll use and need.”

In a letter sent to families it supports, Cornerstone said: “We recognise the real difference these services have made and the compassionate, person-centred care and support that has been provided by Cornerstone’s dedicated team.

“Both organisations have worked together over the past few years to try to identify both increased core and additional grant funding to meet increasing costs, but unfortunately this has not been successful and arrangements now need to change.

“The key focus will now be to work with you to identify alternative supports, before the contract comes to an end.”

An ABHSCP spokeswoman said its “priority is to continue supporting children and families to meet their specific needs”.

She added: “The HSCP in the last year has continued to invest significant grant funding and commission spot purchases through our partner Cornerstone. The HSCP has not been the sole source of funding for Cornerstone.

“In response to a request from Cornerstone, and as a short-term solution, we provided a substantial amount of emergency financial assistance, helping Cornerstone to continue delivering its services for the second half of this financial year.

“There will be no budgetary savings, neither at present nor projected, and there is no intention to reduce the budget allocated to individual children and their families.

“We understand the importance of this support. Nevertheless, we fully recognise this will be an uncertain period for families and are committed to engaging fully with families over the coming months.

“HSCP staff are already reaching out to families to discuss the impact of the current situation. They are engaging collaboratively with families to consider how needs can be met.”

At the time of writing Ms Whitworth-Foster’s petition has received 352 signatures since it was launched on Sunday December 10.

She plans to meet the ABHSCP’s children and families director in January to try and find a resolution as the March 2024 deadline looms.