Mid Argyll derby in first round of Macaulay Cup

Col Glen and Kyles Athletic were paired together when the 2024 Artemis Macaulay Cup draw was made live on Oban FM on Saturday December 16.

The south and north sections were drawn up to the semi-final stage on the Sports View programme with Aberdour, Bute, Col Glen, Glasgow Mid Argyll, Inveraray, Kyles Athletic, Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic making up the south part of the draw and Caberfeidh, Glenurquhart, Lochaber, Kingussie, Kinlochshiel, Lovat, Newtonmore and Skye Camanachd qualifying from the north.

With Roddy McCuish, Davie Hamilton and Les Kinvig all in attendance, the first tie out of the hat came from the south side of the draw and was the all-Oban clash between Camanachd and Celtic.

Oban Camanachd are holders having beaten Kingussie 2-1 in last season’s final at Mossfield.

Glendaruel won’t be for the faint-hearted when Col Glen meet Kyles Athletic in their derby tie. Kyles exited the competition at the second round stage last season, defeated by Glasgow Mid Argyll, and their player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “This is a tricky tie for us as Col Glen have adapted quite well to the National Division and I’m sure they’re looking forward to welcoming us to the Glen. We were disappointed with our cup performance last year so will be looking for improvements.”

Inveraray take on Glasgow Mid Argyll and their manager Andy Watt said: “First of all, we are happy to have a home draw as we know how important that can be for us with our home support at the Winterton.

“GMA will be tough opponents as they are strong across the pitch and clearly have good Premiership experience, but it’s a challenge we look forward to and one we’ll be up for.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “It’s a very tricky tie against an improving Inveraray team who are always hard to get a result against, especially at the Winterton. We are looking forward to the challenge though.”

Aberdour and Bute both played in Mowi South Division 1 last season, and they meet at Silversands. Bute, now promoted to the Mowi National Division, were the dominant side, beating Aberdour twice in the league.

Les Kinvig added: “Oban Camanachd will be favourites and if they win, it could set up a great tie in the next round if Kyles Athletic get by Col Glen. Camanachd will be favourites to reach the semi-finals, but they’ll have to be at their best if they face Kyles.

“On paper, Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic are the two strongest teams in the south. I also like the look of the tie between Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll. That’s the toughest one to call.”

The other draws were:

First round:

Glenurquhart v Kingussie; Skye Camanachd v Kinlochshiel; Lochaber v Caberfeidh; Newtonmore v Lovat

Quarter finals:

Oban Camanachd / Oban Celtic v Col Glen / Kyles Athletic;

Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll v Aberdour / Bute;

Newtonmore / Lovat v Lochaber / Caberfeidh;

Glenurquhart / Kingussie v Skye Camanachd / Kinlochshiel

Semi finals:

Oban Camanachd / Oban Celtic / Col Glen / Kyles Athletic v

Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll / Aberdour / Bute;

Newtonmore / Lovat / Lochaber / Caberfeidh v

Glenurquhart / Kingussie / Skye Camanachd / Kinlochshiel

The South Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final takes place at Mossfield with the North last four tie at Braeview Park, Beauly.

The Artemis Macaulay Cup final takes place at Mossfield in August 2024 with the dates still to be confirmed.