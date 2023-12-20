Inspiring progress at Inveraray Pier

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Work is progressing apace on Inveraray Pier, despite the inclement weather last week.

Inspire Inveraray, the community group behind the purchase and refurbishment of the pier, said earlier this week that new ladders and railings had been installed on the stairs and pier walls.

Timber runners, which will protect the ladders and slipway from being damaged by approaching vessels, are in the process of being installed by contractors D A MacDonald and cobbles have been sourced to fill in the last ‘gap’ on the pier walkway.

The pier still remains closed to all pedestrians and traffic.

Fund-raising for the second part of the project, to cover the costs of the day-to-day operations of the pier and the restoration of the timber pier, are continuing and donations can be made through https://gofund.me/d9192bc9

So far more than £6,000 has been raised towards the £100,000 target.

Inspire Inveraray announced on Tuesday that the group had received £7,500 from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland Fund towards the cost of funding a community shed where people can meet, connect and create.

The project is however in its early stages and more details will be forthcoming in the future.

At its recent annual general meeting on December 1 at the Nicholl Ha, Inspire Inveraray’s office bearers were all re-elected and two directors stood down, as per the constitution.