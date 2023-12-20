Storm Pia expected to cause widespread ferry disruption

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Several CalMac ferry services across Scotland’s west coast and the Western Isles are likely to face disruption on Thursday due to a forecast for adverse weather.

The ferry operator has warned that holiday travel plans could be affected by stormy weather from Storm Pia, with a yellow weather warning in place for high westerly winds.

On Luing islanders have also been given a warning that the short across to Seil may face disruption on Thursday, with winds expected to reach 80mph in some areas.

A service update from the Cuan Ferry crew said: “Possible delays or cancellations for tomorrow’s service as high north westerly winds due. We will gauge the situation on the day, but this is just an early warning. Thank you.”

Adverse weather conditions have already cancelled many sailings on Wednesday afternoon, with schedules being altered to finish early.

There will be no further sailings between Tayinloan-Gigha, Berneray-Leverburgh and Ardrossan-Brodick on Wednesday.

Sailings on the following CalMac routes listed below have been suspended on Thursday morning, with some reviews expected on Thursday afternoon.

CalMac Disruption – Thursday December 21:

Oban-Coll-Tiree – all sailings have been cancelled.

Oban-Craignure (Mull) – review at 10am for later sailings.

Oban-Lochboisdale (South Uist) – all sailings have been cancelled.

Kennacraig-Islay – review expected at around 10am for a possible diverted sailing at 2.30pm from Kennacraig to Port Askaig

Ullapool-Stornoway (Lewis) – review expected at around 11am for the 4.30pm sailing from Ullapool. The 1.50am freight sailing from Ullapool has been cancelled.

Ullapool-Lochmaddy (North Uist) – all sailings have been cancelled.

Oban-Lismore – review expected at around 8am.

Lochaline-Fishnish (Mull) – 7am and 7.45am sailings from Lochaline, and 7.25am and 8.10am sailings from Fishnish have been cancelled, with a review expected.

Sconser-Raasay – review expected at around 3pm.

Fionnphort-Iona – review expected at around 1pm.

Tarbert-Portavadie – all sailings have been cancelled.

Tarbert-Lochranza – all sailings have been cancelled.

Ardmhor (Barra)-Eriskay – all sailings have been cancelled.

Bernera -Leverburgh – all sailings have been cancelled.

Tayinloan-Gigha – all sailings have been cancelled.

Ardrossan-Brodick (Arran) – review expected at around 3pm.

CalMac’s head of operations, Finlay MacRae said: “While we can’t control the impact from weather, we do have a committed team working hard to reduce the impact on our communities and customers wherever we can.

“Our crew will monitor the situation and respond to limited weather windows by operating untimetabled services whenever they can do so safely.

“We are continually reviewing options to ensure the best service possible for customers and communities during this period and we fully appreciate how difficult this can be, especially during the holiday period.

“Please monitor updates with the latest information via the service status and information pages on our website, our service status app and our Twitter page @CalMac_Updates.

“CalMac continues to work with local communities to ensure their priorities around the transportation of goods and services are understood and supported, and dedicated frontline staff are talking to our regular customers daily to make sure that, where possible, essential goods and services are being moved.”

Service updates are available from the CalMac website or from the ferry operator’s X (formerly Twitter) page

The Met Office has put in place a yellow weather warning for the whole of Scotland for high winds from 12am on Thursday until 9pm on Thursday.

It has forecasted that “strong winds are likely to affect a wide area through Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.”

Yellow weather warnings also generally mean there could be minor damage to buildings, power cuts, injuries from flying debris and potential road closures.

However, the Met Office has also said: “There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️ The yellow wind warning end time has been brought forward, and the warning impact level has been updated Thursday 0000 – 2100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ https://t.co/Oz2T7XISQT pic.twitter.com/p8m85Pxtna — Met Office (@metoffice) December 20, 2023

Travellers are being warned of disruption on Thursday as Network Rail advises that trains in the West Highlands will start later than usual.

ScotRail services on the West Highland Line (Mallaig-Fort William/Oban – Glasgow Queen Street) and the Kyle of Lochalsh-Inverness line will face a delayed start.

This is due to the risk of high winds blowing trees and debris onto the tracks, which could block lines and potentially damage trains.

Network Rail has said that additional engineers will be deployed to help deal with any damage found and that engineering trains will be used to quickly inspect those lines that have been closed.

Passengers are being advised to allow more time for their journey and to check with their train operator before travelling.

Network Rail Scotland’s route director, Liam Sumpter said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our first priority and that’s why we’ve stopped some trains from running on Thursday morning and slowed others down.

“High winds can cause trees and other debris to fall on to the track with the potential to damage our infrastructure and block lines. It’s important that we assess the impact of the severe weather before reopening lines and removing restrictions.

“We will reopen the affected routes as quickly as we can for our customers, but are urging passengers to check their journey before traveling.”

ScotRail service delivery director, David Simpson said: “Services on some routes will be significantly impacted by Storm Pia, and in addition to some cancellations on the routes most impacted, customers can expect short notice changes to their journeys.

“We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible, but customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual.

“We realise that many people will be travelling to see family and friends as Christmas approaches, and we would urge them to check their journey before they travel, on the ScotRail app, website, or social media channels.”

More information on changes to services is available from www.nationalrail.co.uk or on the ScotRail website.