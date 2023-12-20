Christmas lunch treat for Furnace ladies
Furnace ladies got their glad rags on and into the Christmas spirit for a special lunch in the village hall.
Meanwhile, next door in Furnace Village Shop the men’s club had their own wee gathering!
The ladies’ event last Thursday, December 14, was organised by Alma Smylie and a lovely Christmas dinner was made and served up – to both parties – by Cindy and David Macinnes and their helpers.
Christmas music played in the background and there was a lively buzz of conversation as the 22 ladies enjoyed their festive treat.