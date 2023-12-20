Angels abound at Christmas Tree Festival
Christ Church in Lochgilphead is beautifully decorated with a joyful selection of trees for the annual Christ Church Christmas Tree Festival.
Father Simon Mackenzie said the festival, which is running throughout December until January 7, is an opportunity for local charities and community groups to be celebrated.
Each organisation decorates their own tree, depicting what they stand for. The theme this year is angels.
People can leave donations for the charities and the church is filled with festive fun.
Some of the groups represented include the Forget Me Not Choir for people with dementia, Marie Curie, Ford SWRI, the Royal Scottish Country Dance Association and Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers.
There are also trees representing My Name is Doddie Foundation for Motor Neurone Disease, Talking Newspapers, MAKI Pups, Mid Argyll MS Centre, Cloth Nappy Library, Scottish Book Trust, Kilmartin Museum, Carr Gomm, The Vic 32, Kilmartin Primary, Toilet Twinning and the Dochas Carers Centre.
Father Simon Mackenzie with the Argyll Talking Newspapers tree.