Roadworks get underway on Rest diversion route

Roadworks to realign the southern end of a temporary diversion route on the A83 will start at the Rest and Be Thankful this week.

These works will pause over the Christmas period, but will restart in early January with the expectation that they will be completed in Spring 2024.

The work will include the construction of a new connector road from the A83 to the southern end of the Old Military Road.

It is hoped that this will improve the resilience of the temporary diversion route by relocating the connector road around 100 metres north to a location less likely to suffer flooding.

The Scottish Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to delivering a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“There is a clear need for pace and urgency on delivering improvements to the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful for the communities and businesses who often feel the brunt of closure and the associated impacts that creates.

“The announcement in June of the preferred route option for the long-term solution was a significant confirmation of our commitment to improve the route.

“At the same time, we are progressing our plans to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road until the long term solution to the challenges at the Rest and Be Thankful is in place.

“The first phase of the work to get underway this week will realign the southern end of the route, reducing the risk of flooding.

“When completed, the work on the Old Military Road will increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting it.

“These improvements will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.

“All of this underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with key stakeholders and local communities to ensure that Argyll & Bute remains open for business.”

In June the Scottish Government revealed that a 1.4 kilometre tunnel as its long-term solution for ongoing issues at the Rest, with this structure open on one side and called a “debris flow shelter”.

It is estimated this will have a projected price tag of £470 million and this announcement followed design and assessment work on five options through the Glen Croe Valley.