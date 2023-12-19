RNLI Tighnabruaich dedicate memorial bench to fundraiser

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The volunteers at RNLI Tighnabruaich met on Sunday December 3 to dedicate a specially commissioned wooden bench in memory of valued fundraising colleague Janet Warburton.

The bench unveiling marked the high regard in which she was held by colleagues.

The volunteer inshore lifeboat crew were also in attendance to acknowledge the vital role fundraising plays in enabling the charity’s work and presence in the community.

Janet lived in Otter Ferry and was a very active member of the fundraising team organising successful charity events at The Oystercatcher, selling vast quantities of raffle tickets in the village and volunteering in the station shop in Tighnabruaich.

As a charity, the RNLI depends on dontations and the efforts of fundraising committees to support the operations side of training and equiping lifesaving crews.

If anyone would like to get involved, please get in touch via the station shop, its Facebook page, or go to www.rnli.org.uk