Man in serious condition after A83 crash

A two vehicle collision on the A83 near Inveraray has left a man in a serious condition in hospital.

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a lorry and a van collided between Inveraray and Cairndow at around 9.50am on Monday December 18.

A 66-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where staff there have described his condition as serious.

A 64-year-old man was also taken to Mid-Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead and then released following treatment.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at around 9pm on Monday.

Sergeant Scott Miller from the Road Policing Unit at Dumbarton said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and I’d appeal to anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

“Perhaps you were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage. Please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 0875 of 18 December.

The incident closed the road near between Inveraray and Cairndow for around 11 hours on Monday, with motorists sent on a 59.9 mile diversion and a Heli-med attending the scene.