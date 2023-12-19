Argyll police officer recognised for outstanding bravery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A police offer has been recongnised for her bravery after saving two members of the public during a severe weather event in Argyll.

PC Amy Burton won the Outstanding Bravery award at the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Divisional Recognition Awards 2023, held at the Corran Halls in Oban on Wednesday December 13.

This category recognised officers in the region, who had demonstrated outstanding bravery in their line of work, with PC Burton showing this during a landslide at the Rest and Be Thankful in October.

The Dunoon-based constable was nearly caught in a large landslip herself as she came to the rescue, when Argyll was hit by severe floods and landslides on Saturday October 7.

Police Scotland said: “We would like to congratulate and thank all of our award winners and those well-deserved runners-up who were shortlisted for today’s Recognition Awards.

“We would also like to thank Corran Hall, Oban for the venue, Walters of Oban for the trophies, Cameron House on Loch Lomond for the Red Carpet, and Kronks Deli for the buffet.”